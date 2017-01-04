Business Profile: MINDBODY teams up with Google on fitness feature

MINDBODY, the San Luis Obispo company that designs software platforms for fitness centers and gyms, is partnering with Google to develop a special Google feature called "Reserve with Google." The feature will help compile information about fitness classes in a given area and compare and contrast quality and prices in one place.

MINDBODY CEO and Co-founder Rick Stollmeyer spoke with KCBX from an Uber car in New York City. He's in New York to ring the opening NASDAQ bell on Thursday morning.

ZENDER: Thanks for talking with us, Rick. I appreciate it.

STOLLMEYER: My pleasure.

ZENDER: How would "Reserve with Google" change the way a regular joe would book a fitness class?

STOLLMEYER: Well, first of all, what the MINDBODY network does is it aggregates all available fitness classes, appointments, descriptions [and] reviews of our customers, which are the wellness businesses we serve. And it makes it accessible in search. And it allows, instantly, to go from a search to looking for an available class or appointment, booking it, and paying for it in one seamless process. But right now, if you went to search for one of these businesses, you would go to Google. Or any other search engine for that matter. And type in Barre or Crossfit or yoga or fitness. And you would see a list of businesses. But if you wanted to see what classes were available this afternoon, and comparison shop what they cost, and read the descriptions and perhaps reviews, you'd have to sequentially click through every one of their websites. It'd be a really cumbersome process. Same thing with Yelp, for example. And so what happens now, is that you're going to see the classes, what's coming up, immediately. Side-by-side. So Google is rolling it out in three cities first, [Los Angeles], New York, San Francisco. And this pilot is going to pick up momentum over the next several weeks, we expect.

ZENDER: And it's called Reserve with Google, correct?

STOLLMEYER: Yes, it is called Reserve with Google. You can actually Google search for Reserve with Google and you can find it. And if you went and searched San Francisco or LA or New York, you would find the list of businesses. And they're going to be linking that to the natural search and map search functionality, kind of sequentially, over the next several weeks.

ZENDER: It will be out in full force in a few weeks in those specific cities?

STOLLMEYER: That's right. You know, you would call this a soft launch, right? So what they're doing is proofing it out, refining the work flows and the interfaces, making sure everything works properly. Cause Google, obviously has a massive amount of traffic. And so this is super exciting for us, this is something that we've been dreaming about for many years. We've always felt if we could pull together those real-time availabilities, we could expand the audiences of our clients. And the whole objective is to get more people into these classes. More people into these appointments. And in the process, living happier and healthier lives.

ZENDER: So is this a Google feature? Or is it a stand-alone website? Or is it both?

STOLLMEYER: No, it's a Google feature.

ZENDER: How did you end up partnering with Google?

STOLLMEYER: It's been our objective to partner with those businesses that have large consumer audiences for some time. Google actually reached out to us about a year ago. And we started talking about this. Working out the details. And it required development on both ends to make the integration work.

ZENDER: When do you think this might be available to people on the Central Coast?

STOLLMEYER: Well, we hope soon. We've actually asked them to frontload San Luis Obispo, for our own desires, soon. It depends on multiple factors on both sides. But we hope that within single-digit weeks that we'll see it on the Central Coast.