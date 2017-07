Another brush fire is burning at this hour on the Cuesta Grade. Cal Fire is reporting helicopters and firefighters are being diverted from the Alamo Fire, burning east of Santa Maria, to fight a 58-acre fire that was sparked by a burning car. At 7 p.m. the blaze was 15 percent contained.

Two lanes of Highway 101 are closed as of 5 p.m., and Caltrans said the lanes will remain closed overnight. Power lines in the area are down. For immediate updates, follow #TowerFire on Twitter.