Related Program: 
KCBX News

Brown brings housing bills home

By Ben Adler/Capital Public Radio 2 minutes ago
  • Gov. Jerry Brown signs bills from the housing package in San Francisco.
    Gov. Jerry Brown signs bills from the housing package in San Francisco.
    California Senate Democrats/You Tube

Governor Jerry Brown has signed a package of 15 bills intended to drive down California’s high housing costs, but not without throwing a little shade at the people who worked to get the measures to his desk. 

Capital Public Radio’s Ben Adler reports on Friday's signing ceremony. One after another, state and local elected officials decried California’s exorbitant housing costs – and the 50 years of policies that led to this point. Then came Governor Brown’s turn to speak:

"Look, all those rules were passed by people like you," Brown told the officials.

Brown pointed to state laws and city ordinances that set building requirements from energy efficiency to insulation.

"It’s all good! But as I always say, too many goods create a bad. So now you’re trying to clean up some of the bad. But it is a lot of good too. So that’s the paradox," Brown said.

The new laws raise money for affordable housing subsidies … and streamline regulations that have driven up private-sector development costs.

For details on the housing bills, visit Capital Public Radio for a breakdown.

Tags: 
housing
Governor Jerry Brown
affordable housing

Related Content

Housing bills vote postponed

By Ben Adler/Capital Public Radio Sep 1, 2017
Greta Mart/KCBX

California legislative leaders have delayed votes on a package of housing bills until after Labor Day weekend.

Governor, democratic leaders reach agreement on major pieces of housing deal

By Ben Adler/Capital Public Radio Aug 29, 2017
Ben Adler/Capital Public Radio

California Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative Democrats have reached a housing deal at the state Capitol that includes a $4 billion bond, a new fee on real estate transaction documents, and several efforts to streamline new development projects. Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler reports on the agreement. 

CA lawmakers seek to streamline affordable housing approval

By Ben Adler/Capital Public Radio Aug 14, 2017
California State Senate video archive

California lawmakers are weighing several ideas to encourage – or force – cities and counties to speed up the approval process for housing projects. The proposals are part of negotiations between Governor Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders to address California’s high housing costs.