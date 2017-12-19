Boil order in effect for Shandon

Residents in the San Luis Obispo County community of Shandon are being asked to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

On Tuesday morning, a contractor working near the San Juan Creek Bridge damaged a water main, said the county’s department of public works, and the Shandon water system lost pressure. Andrea Montes of the county’s utilities department said the county is working to restore the system.

“County crews are on site excavating the damaged water line and will continue working until the water system is restored. Efforts to isolate the break from other portions of the water system are underway, including the provision of State Water to areas east of the bridge,” Montes said in an advisory sent out Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, they are asking residents and businesses owners to boil water for at least a minute before using, until the county test results are ready on Thursday.