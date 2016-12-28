Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Big Island's Kona Coffee Living History Farm

By 52 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Ryan Nakata drying Kona coffee beans at the Kona Historical Society's Uchida Coffee Farm
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Just a short hop down the road from the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa is Kona Historical Society’s, Kona Coffee Living History farm, the onetime home of the Uchida Coffee farm founded in 1913.While staying at the Sheraton Kona, one of the most memorable nearby explorations was discovering how Kona coffee was grown and harvested by the pioneering Japanese farmers on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Kona Coffee processing shed at the Uchida Coffee Farm on the Big Island of Hawaii
Credit Thomas Wilmer
1926 gasoline engine at the Uchida Kona Coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer album art
Credit Kornreich Design San Luis Obispo

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via: 

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer 2016 Lowell Thomas Award
Credit SATW Foundation
Uchida Kona Coffee Farm stencil
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Kona Historical Society Uchida Coffee Farm Plaque
Credit Thomas Wilmer

Tags: 
Big Island
Hawaii
Uchida Kona Coffee Farm
NPR podcast
Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa

Related Content

Honolulu’s Bishop Museum--a visit with historian Desoto Brown

By Nov 3, 2016
Hawaiian Hall at Bishop Museum, Honolulu
Bishop Museum

The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu on the island of Oahu first opened its doors back in 1891. The museum is Hawaii’s preeminent place to discover and learn about Hawaii and Polynesia’s cultural past. There are also engaging, cool hands-on interactive experiences at the museum’s Science Adventure Center.

Why you don't want fish straight off the boat, and other seafood industry secrets

By May 11, 2016
Tom Wilmer

Correspondent, Tom Wilmer explores the world of fresh ocean seafood with Morro Bay Commercial fisherman and restaurant owner, Mark Tognazzini, who talks about just what constitutes “fresh”, and the local fishermen who travel as far as 1,000 miles out to sea to catch pelagic fish such as Tuna and swordfish. 