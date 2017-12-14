The Big Island’s Lim Family Luau—honoring Hawaiian song and dance for a half-century

Lorna Lim talks story about her family’s passion for performing authentic song, hula dance, and tales of old Hawaii. The Lim Family Luau has been at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel for more than 50 years.

The Lim family Luau has been performing at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel since Laurance Rockefeller opened the resort back in the mid-1960s. Today the luau is the oldest, continuously operating show on the Big Island of Hawaii. Lorna Lim talks story about her family’s passion for performing authentic song, hula dance, and tales of old Hawaii.

Lorna Lim and her family reside in Kohala on the Big Island. The Lim Family are direct descendents of king Kamehameha the Great who was born in North Kohala in 1753.

