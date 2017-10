What is considered by many to be one of the best movies ever made will be screened for the first time at Hearst Castle's historic Hilltop Theater.

Some may see this as ironic, while others may find it very appropriate.

The movie is 1941's Citizen Kane, directed by Orson Welles. It's widely accepted that the movie—while fictional—is based on the life of William Randolph Hearst, who was a known critic of the film.

The event is part of this week's San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.