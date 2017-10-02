Related Program: 
Basketball Mecca at Kansas City Missouri’s Sprint Center

Test your broadcast skills at the ESPN desk at the College Basketball Experience
  Celeste Lupercio, Director of Sales, Marketing and Events takes us on a fascinating journey of discovery at the interactive, very much hands-on College Basketball Experience at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Experience are located inside the Sprint Center.

John Naismith invented the sport of basketball in 1891 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Eight years later he founded the first collegiate basketball program at the University of Kansas.

By the dawning days of the 20th century the sport had gone viral across the country and by 1936 it had become an official event at the Summer Olympics in Berlin.      

