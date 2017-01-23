Related Program: 
Athens of the South—the story of Nashville’s Parthenon

Nashville’s Parthenon
Credit Nashville Parks & Recreation

Mention the name Nashville, Tennessee, and the first things that comes to mind are invariable music, musicians, and songwriters. Nashville is known far and wide as Music City, but it’s also the home to a full-size exact replica of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece.

Statue of Athena by Alan LeQuire at Nashville's Parthenon--the largest indoor statue in America
Credit Thomas Wilmer

How this incredible architectural gem came to be dates back to the pioneer days when Nashville was dubbed the Athens of the South due to its passion for education and the arts.

When Tennessee celebrated the 1897 State Centennial exhibition, Nashville contributed the Parthenon to house the Arts building.

Come along and join sculptor Alan LeQuire who created the Parthenon’s 42 foot-tall statue of Athena eight decades after the conclusion of the centennial fair. 

Alan LeQuire
Credit Alan LeQuire

We’ll then visit with Wesley Paine Director of the Parthenon as she shares the story of the Parthenon’s creation, experiencing the 1897 centennial exhibition, saving and renovating the structure in the 1920s and its use today as Nashville’s gallery of art.   

Nashville's Parthenon
Credit Thomas Wilmer
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer iTunes album art
Credit Kornreich Design San Luis Obispo

