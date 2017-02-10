The art of grape growing and winemaking at Templeton’s Victor Hugo Winery

A conversation with Vic Roberts about the art and craft of growing and producing Chardonnay, Viogner, and the five Bordeaux classic reds in the Paso AVA Templeton Gap region.

Vic Roberts has been producing wine since shortly after graduating from U.C. Davis in 1979. He started his winemaking career on the Central Coast at Creston Cellars in 1982. While still working for Creston Cellars, Roberts started growing grapes on his own land in the heart of the legendary Paso Robles AVA in 1985--and the Victor Hugo Winery brand was born. The lexicon of Victor Hugo varietals include Chardonnay, Viogner, Zinfandel, Syrah, Petite Sirah, and the five Bordeaux Classic reds—Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec, and Petit Verdot. Come along and join the conversation with Vic Roberts as he shares his passion for crafting award-winning wines.

