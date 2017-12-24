Arkansongs talks blues legend Grace Brim

Little Rock, Arkansas KUAR Public Radio's host of Arkansongs, Stephen Koch shares insights about blues legend Grace Brim who made her mark in the post WWII Chicago blues scene.

Join Stephen Koch, host of Arkansongs, a production of KUAR in Little Rock, Arkansas as he shares the story of Arkansawyer Grace Brim.

The Prairie County native recorded with Sunnyland Slim, Snooky Pryor, Jimmy Reed and Roosevelt Sykes, among others, usually alongside her longtime musical partner and husband, bluesman John “Ice Cream Man” Brim. Grace Brim was born Grace Millard in Biscoe and played drums, harmonica and sang.

Arkansongs, featured on KUAR-Public Radio Little Rock, Arkansas is hosted by Stephen Koch, produced by Keith Merckx and syndicated on National Public Radio affiliates across the state of Arkansas.

Each week, Arkansongs examines another facet of Arkansas music, exploring the people and events that have made the state among the most important in forming the American musical vernacular that has in turn influenced the world.

