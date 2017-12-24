Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Arkansongs talks blues legend Grace Brim

By Stephen Koch 9 hours ago

Blues musician Grace Brim
Credit Amy O'Neal

Join Stephen Koch, host of Arkansongs, a production of KUAR in Little Rock, Arkansas as he shares the story of Arkansawyer Grace Brim.

The Prairie County native recorded with Sunnyland Slim, Snooky Pryor, Jimmy Reed and Roosevelt Sykes, among others, usually alongside her longtime musical partner and husband, bluesman John “Ice Cream Man” Brim. Grace Brim was born Grace Millard in Biscoe and played drums, harmonica and sang.  

Arkansongs, featured on KUAR-Public Radio Little Rock, Arkansas is hosted by Stephen Koch, produced by Keith Merckx and syndicated on National Public Radio affiliates across the state of Arkansas.

Each week, Arkansongs examines another facet of Arkansas music, exploring the people and events that have made the state among the most important in forming the American musical vernacular that has in turn influenced the world.

Visit the Arkansongs Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the latest program information. 

