Anthony Weiner Is Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison

A federal judge has sentenced disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner to 21 months in prison for sending obscene messages to a 15-year-old girl last year.

The sexting case played a role in the 2016 presidential election. Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, who has filed for divorce, was a top aide to Hillary Clinton.

Weiner pleaded guilty in New York federal court in May to the felony charge over transmitting sexually explicit messages to the North Carolina teenager. As The Associated Press reported, he said at the time: "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse."

