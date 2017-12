An encore presentation, originally broadcast 9/16/2014.

A conversation with Author, Activist, and Inspiration, Dr. Jean Shinoda Bolen. Our planet is at a tipping point socially, politically and environmentally. So, where can we find the guidance and inspiration we need to collectively save the world? It’s a conversation about how we can find the role models and messages we need in the stories of the Gods and Goddesses of ancient Greece.