Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

America’s National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin

By 2 hours ago

GM's Aerotrain at the National Railroad Museum
Credit Tom Wilmer

Join Jacqueline Frank Executive Director of the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mandated by Congress it’s the only National Railroad Museum in America. 

A sampler of the museum rolling stock includes “Big Boy” the world’s largest steam locomotive; Pullman cars, GG-1 America’s most famous electric locomotive; and the captivating aerodynamic “Aerotrain” built by General Motors and unveiled in 1955.

School field trip kids captivated by the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Credit Tom Wilmer

