Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Amanda Summer's 100 Places in Greece Every Woman Should Go

Author, Amanda Summer is an archaeologist and award-winning writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Islands, Archaeology, Odyssey and The Best Travel Writing. For the past 30 years she has returned to the Greek island of Ithaka, where she searched for the palace of Odysseus starting in 1984 with a team from Washington University in St. Louis. 

Currently she is on staff with the Iklaina Archaeological Project in Pylos, Greece. 

Author and archeologist, Amanda Summer
Even though she has traced the odyssey of history's most famous male adventurer, she has a passion for stories about women who have found transformation through travel.

Ancient Greece
Greek Travel
Amanda Summer
Athens
NPR podcast

