Amanda Summer's 100 Places in Greece Every Woman Should Go

Author Amanda Summer talks about her new book 100 Places in Greece Every Woman Should Go.

Author, Amanda Summer is an archaeologist and award-winning writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Islands, Archaeology, Odyssey and The Best Travel Writing. For the past 30 years she has returned to the Greek island of Ithaka, where she searched for the palace of Odysseus starting in 1984 with a team from Washington University in St. Louis.

Currently she is on staff with the Iklaina Archaeological Project in Pylos, Greece.

Even though she has traced the odyssey of history's most famous male adventurer, she has a passion for stories about women who have found transformation through travel.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR Podcast travel show Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer via:

Follow Tom on Social Media

Twitter: TomCWilmer

Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer

Facebook

Linkedin