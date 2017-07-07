Alamo Fire moving at 'dangerous speed,' says CalFire

A wildfire burning east of Santa Maria has closed Highway 166 and firefighters say the Alamo Fire is moving at a dangerous speed.

UPDATE 4:42 P.M.: Mandatory evacuation orders for Blazing Saddle Drive and White Rock Lane neighborhoods.

The fire is just ten percent contained at this hour, and Santa Barbara County has issued evacuation warnings for the Tepusquet Road/Blazing Saddle Drive/Colson Canyon/White Rock Lane area, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson David Zaniboni. He says about 300 residents have been notified of the evacuation warnings via reverse 9-1-1 calls.

Hot, dry and windy weather conditions are fueling the fire, located northwest of the Twitchell Reservoir. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Fire Departments are sending more resources and CalFire is reporting about 500 acres have burned so far since the fire started at 3:43 p.m. on Thursday. No homes are yet threatened.