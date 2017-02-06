Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in Sister Bay, Wisconsin—a community affair

Lars Johnson, owner of a small town diner with a fond local following talks about life in the wintertime on the Door Peninsula in Wisconsin, the legacy of the diner started by his dad, and the distinctive sod roof that's mowed by goats.

Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant has been a family affair for more than 65 years. Scandinavian faire, from Swedish pancakes, to limpa bread, lingnonberries, and meatballs are house specialties. The structure is classic Old-World Norwegian design. Pre-built in Norway, the timbers were numbered, dismantled and shipped to Sister Bay on the Door Peninsula back in 1973.

The diner, with an ardent local following, features one of America’s first modern-day sod roofs. And rooftop goats mow the sod every day during the season. The goats have become the stuff of legend--with their own rooftop Goat Cam. Come along for a visit with Al’s son, Lars Johnson.

