After the Women's March, what's next?

If the millions of marchers who took to the streets on January 21, 2017 are any indication of the breadth of a growing resistance - then this is going to be a wild ride. The key to success will hinge on we, the people, and our ability to dig in for the long haul, remain united and maintain this initial energy and enthusiasm. So where do we go from here? Listen to this conversation with Central Coast listeners about those steps you plan to take, how to stay engaged and what can be expected moving forward.