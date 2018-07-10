72: Are we an eponymous lifestyle brand yet?

Make Me Smart loves the art of the zoom out. Wages aren't rising? Let's look at how capitalism is or isn't working for people. Big leak at Facebook? Let's talk about the ethics of running a huge tech company. And one way to approach big problems is to change your thinking about them in a big way. So could an issue with an economy or a corporation — at any scale — be seen as a design flaw? We talk this week with Sarah Stein Greenberg, who runs the design program at Stanford (the "d.school"). She introduces us to the fundamentals, promises, and limits of a hot term: design thinking. Then interior designer Jonathan Adler tells us about his start as a potter, and designing a career that's evolved into his eponymous lifestyle brand.