36: "The Man in the High Castle" has a lot on his mind

"Blade Runner." "Total Recall." "Minority Report." These are big-budget movies from big-name directors, but they all sprung from the mind of author Philip K. Dick. He also wrote "The Man in the High Castle," our second Make Me Smart book club selection. Author, journalist and podcaster Erik Davis is our guide on this mind-bending journey — along with all of you, of course. Plus, we get some insight into alternate realities and computer simulations from philosopher Nick Bostrom.

You can read more about characters and themes of "The Man in the High Castle" here, and here's more on Bostrom's simulation argument (good luck with that). This episode features music by Marian Call — check out her Bandcamp page.