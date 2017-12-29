12/29/17: Will Cape Town run out of water?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... A consortium led by Japan’s Softbank has finalized an agreement to buy 17 percent of the ride-hailing company Uber. What does it mean for the beleaguered firm’s future? Afterwards, the South African city of Cape Town is currently suffering from its worst drought in 100 years. The mayor of the city has warned that if residents, tourists and businesses don't keep their water consumption down, the taps could run dry by the end of April. What are Cape Townians doing to try and save water — and how much does it cost?