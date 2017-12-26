Related Program: 
12/26/2017: How Houston is "building forward" after the floods

(U.S. Edition) Now that Christmas is over, we'll talk about spending habits this holiday season. Retail growth was strong, which analysts say was driven by low- and middle-income Americans. Afterwards, we'll discuss what a wave in minimum wage hikes next year could mean for local economies. Plus, a conversation with Marvin Odum — chief recovery officer for Houston, Texas — on what recovery is looking like for the city.