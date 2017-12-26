(U.S. Edition) Now that Christmas is over, we'll talk about spending habits this holiday season. Retail growth was strong, which analysts say was driven by low- and middle-income Americans. Afterwards, we'll discuss what a wave in minimum wage hikes next year could mean for local economies. Plus, a conversation with Marvin Odum — chief recovery officer for Houston, Texas — on what recovery is looking like for the city.
12/26/2017: How Houston is "building forward" after the floods
By Marketplace • 43 minutes ago