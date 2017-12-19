12/19/2017: Uncertainty hangs over Mattress Firm owner

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service …The rags-to-riches South African company Steinhoff, which owns American chain Mattress Firm, has seen its share price plunge 80 percent after revelations of accounting irregularities. Today, lenders might decide whether to save the company or force it to sell all of its assets. Then, one of London’s biggest boardroom battles in years reaches a climax today as shareholders vote on the future of London Stock Exchange chairman Donald Brydon. Afterwards, we’ll take you to Catalonia where political parties are winding down campaigns ahead of an all-important election this week.