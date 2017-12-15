12/15/2017: How the effects of sexual harassment are felt around the world

(U.S. Edition) The National Labor Relations Board has overturned a joint-employment standard that was set back in 2015 under Obama. We'll look at how this decision will make it harder for contractors and workers at franchise businesses to form unions. Afterwards, we'll discuss the rising number of people who are defaulting on their student loans, and then talk with BBC reporter Karishma Vaswani about the issue of sexual harassment in workplaces around the world.