12/15/2017: Forget brunch, plan a dinner party

(Markets Edition) Republicans are still trying to hammer out the details of their tax overhaul, with some concerned about the expiration date for individual tax cuts and who will stay in the top tax bracket. Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to talk about how markets are feeling about it. According to them, this tax plan still seems to be on the path for passage, despite reservations from leaders in Congress. Afterwards, we'll chat with Rico Gagliano and Brendan Francis Newnam from the American Public Media podcast "Dinner Party Download." They have a new book out called "Brunch is Hell," which'll give you the tips you need to throw a successful dinner party.