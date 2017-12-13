12/13/2017: The abuse liability of a drug

“Delayed absorption as provided by OxyContin tablets, is believed to reduce the abuse liability of a drug.” That’s a sentence from OxyContin’s original label, and after months of investigation, Marketplace podcast The Uncertain Hour has found it an important factor in setting off the opioid crisis. And today we break down Janet Yellen’s last news conference and review the deal the House and Senate struck to move the tax bill along. Plus, deep dives into how 100-year-old magazine publisher Condé Nast is keeping up with millennials and how a Texas community is struggling to find temporary housing after the most expensive Atlantic hurricane season in U.S. history.