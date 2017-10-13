(U.S. Edition) The White House says the administration will stop paying federal money to health insurers under the Affordable Care Act. We'll discuss what this money has been used for and the potential consequences of this move, which may include the withdrawal of insurers from Obamacare exchanges. Afterwards, we'll talk about who might run Samsung following the resignation of its CEO, and then look at the new payday loan rules in the U.S.
10/13/17: Unplugging America's health insurance markets
By Marketplace • 1 hour ago