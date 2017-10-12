10/12/2017: Why the U.S. government doesn't just help you file taxes for free

(U.S. Edition) President Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would make it easier for Americans to buy basic insurance plans, but potentially make things harder for those with pre-existing conditions. On today's show, we'll look at how the insurance market will react to the uncertainty shrouding the future of health care. Afterwards, we'll discuss the International Monetary Fund's projections for global economic growth. It's expected to grow at an overall rate of 3.6 percent this year — but that growth doesn't apply to every country. Plus: We'll look at how companies like H&R Block are trying to prevent the government from providing free tax-filing alternatives.