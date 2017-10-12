10/12/17: If you can't repeal it ...

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today that will eventually allow Americans to buy health insurance with lower premiums. While younger, healthier people may be able to take advantage of these plans, they may exclude some sick people with pre-existing conditions and other factors Obamacare eradicated. The president is keeping us in business as fact-checkers: Last night he said the rising stock market will fix the debt problem. But debt and stocks are entirely different assets and can't be compared dollar for dollar. And while fires rage in Northern California, we look into the risk assessment of floods and why some in Houston would prefer their homes stay off official floodplain maps.