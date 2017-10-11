10/11/2017: Why there aren't more black women in executive roles

(Markets Editon) Fourty-seven percent of entry level employees in America are women, but women make up only one-fifth of chief executives. And black women are especially underrepresented in executive roles. Currently, no black women serve as CEOs at any of the Fortune 500 companies. That doesn't surprise Professor Ella Bell Smith. She joined us today to talk about the various institutional barriers that stand in the way of black women climbing the executive ranks. Also in this episode, President Donald Trump boasted in a tweet about "virtually unprecedented sock market growth since the election." So we talked with Susan Schmidt, from Westwood Holdings Group, about stock market growth and what those numbers really mean. Plus, we do the numbers, (like we do every day).