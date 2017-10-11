10/11/2017: Kobe Steel scandal widens in Japan

(Global edition) From the BBC’s World Service … First steel, then copper. Now Japanese company Kobe Steel admits it may have fabricated data on iron powder products used to make car gears. The company - and the rest of corporate Japan - is now investigating the issue amid safety fears in the global industrial powerhouse. We look at where the scandal will head next. Also, more bad news from Equifax. The credit reference agency has admitted almost 700,000 customers in the U.K. had their data stolen this summer, close to double its original estimate. Then, more than seven thousand foreign businesses have operations in Catalonia. We ask the head of the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain what these companies are thinking a day after Catalonia's president declared independence – only to immediately suspend it.