10/09/2017: How Nobel laureate Richard Thaler changed the way we think about economics

(Markets Edition) And the 2017 Nobel prize in economics goes to ... Richard Thaler, for his work in behavioral economics. One economist who's not surprised by the results: Robert Shiller, who won the prize himself a few years ago. Shiller stopped by to chat with us the "revolutionary" Thaler, and the importance of using psychology and the social sciences to do economic research. Afterwards, we'll look recap how the markets are doing, and then discuss how rules on government business travel are plaguing members of Trump's administration.