10/06/2017: What new jobs numbers do (and don't) reveal

(Markets Edition) The jobs numbers have been released and while the big news is a contraction of 33,000 jobs for September, we take a closer look at many factors, including the job growth the hurricanes spurred, promising car sales data and a drop in the unemployment percentage. Plus, Elon Musk wants to replace Puerto Rico's shattered electricity grid, and the GOP wants to reform intergenerational wealth transfer, dropping the tax on estates of more than 5.5 million per individual left behind.