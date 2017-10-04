10/04/2017: How to harden America's soft targets

After a tragedy, like the one in Las Vegas Sunday, we're left with many questions. Here's just one: If you run a hotel, or a festival, or anyplace where a lot of people gather, what do you do now to keep them safe? Security at big events and heavy traffic areas is already tougher than it used to be, and hardening those soft targets doesn't come cheap. Then: One very basic way to think of what the White House and Republicans in Congress are trying to do with the tax code, is get rid of deductions to help pay lower tax rates. A big one is the corporate tax deduction, and businesses hold it dear. Plus, a conversation with Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson about the election, Airbnb and how his company became the largest hotel chain in the world.