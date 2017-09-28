09/28/2017: Hurricane Irma highlights Miami-Dade's vulnerable communities

(Markets Edition) The last sweeping tax reform came to Washington in 1986, bringing swarms of lobbyists to the Capitol. Now that the GOP has finally released a tax plan, we'll look at the big payday that could be in the making for them. Afterwards, Diane Swonk of DS Economics joins us to explain why Hurricane Maria might not have as big of an impact on GDP as either Irma or Harvey. Then, we'll focus on Miami to find out how Irma has made an already bad situation worse for vulnerable communities in the region.