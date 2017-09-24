09/25/2017: Merkel wins in Germany, but she faces big challenges ahead

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in her country’s elections over the weekend. But we’ll tell you why she faces a tough road ahead in building a coalition government. Afterwards: more than 700,000 people have signed a petition to keep Uber on the road in London past the end of the month when the company’s license runs out. We talk to London Mayor Sadiq Khan who defends his city’s decision to revoke the ride-sharing company’s license in the city. Then we’ll tell you how climbing oil prices could help small producers on the west African coast.