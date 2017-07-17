07/18/2017: About that whole renegotiating NAFTA thing...

Despite Trump's criticism of NAFTA on the campaign trail, the White House is now basically saying that maybe it can stay. On today's show, we'll take a peek at the wishlist it's released for renegotiating the trade agreement. One of the biggest items on the list: A push to get rid of those international courts that countries use to settle trade arguments. Next, we'll look at the alliance between many American cities and states to uphold the Paris climate agreement's goals, despite the United States' withdrawal from the pact.