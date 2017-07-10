07/11/2017: How pizza can explain the big net neutrality debate

We are now officially in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, the company's invented online shopping holiday. A lot of people who are buying electronics from the retail giant may not know how to immediately install them, which is why Amazon has started a service that will provide in-person help. On today's show, we'll talk about why the company is dipping its toes in this area. Afterwards, we'll discuss a payment startup called Stripe that will allow companies from all over the world to take payments — whether we're talking credit cards or apps. And finally, we'll look at how ordering pizza can help us understand the debate over net neutrality.