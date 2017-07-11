The Trump administration has selected Randal Quarles, a former Treasury official, to be the Fed's vice chairman for bank supervision. On today's show, we'll talk about what the position entails and why it's such a significant one. Afterwards, we'll discuss the resources it takes to combat California's wildfires, and then look at an increase in "financial wellness" programs offered by companies to their employees.
07/11/2017: The Fed could have a new top banking regulator
By Amy Scott • 8 hours ago