(U.S. Edition) With President Trump's announcement that he'll meet with the leader of North Korea (a first for an American president), Asian markets rallied. We'll look at how a conflict on the Korean peninsula would affect East Asian economies. Afterwards, we'll discuss why Trump's steel tariffs might not be very effective, and then examine why workers are seeing bigger paychecks these days.
03/09/2018: Trump's steel tariffs might be targeting the wrong countries
By Marketplace • 6 hours ago
