03/09/2018: A round of Brexit bingo with just one year until the split

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Markets in Asia are reacting positively to news President Trump will sit down with North Korea’s leader to talk denuclearization. We’ll bring you the very latest about what the warmer relationship could mean for global geopolitics. Then, China this morning described Trump’s aluminium tariffs as a serious attack on the world’s international trade system. We’ll explain how international players are reacting to America’s new policy. Afterward, with just over a year to go until Brexit, British companies at the British Chambers of Commerce Annual Conference are split over what the new trade relationship with Europe should be.