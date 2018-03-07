03/07/2018: How well is the economy doing? Your answer depends on your political party

(U.S. Edition) Markets so far aren't reacting particularly well to the news that President Trump's chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, is resigning. On today's show, we'll look at why Cohn's departure is creating such uncertainty. Afterwards, we'll discuss the latest data from our Marketplace-Edison Research poll that shows how people feel about the economy. The results: Your view likely depends on your political party. About 63 percent of Republicans say the U.S. economy is doing better than a year ago, while only 23 percent of Democrats do.