03/06/2018: Tariffs may be an unpopular idea, but the markets don't care

(Markets Edition) As the President holds firm on his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, many in his own party and administration have asked him to back off. But the markets have done little more than shrug. And we look back to 2002, when President Bush set a 30 percent tariff on steel. What happened? Steel prices went up, American manufacturers closed or went offshore, and jobs disappeared before it was dissolved a year later. Plus, we take you to a lab where engineers are working to design more efficient packaging for online retailer deliveries.