02/16/17: Who'll be our next Labor Secretary?

Workers in regions like D.C. and New Jersey are protesting as part of "A Day Without Immigrants," an event aimed at highlighting the importance of immigration's role in society. We'll take a look at how the strike will affect businesses. Next, we'll explore the resistance against Trump's pick for Labor Secretary, who's now resigned, and who the president's next choice might be. Finally, we'll hear from Marketplace's Molly Wood about what she learned at the annual RSA digital security conference.