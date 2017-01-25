01/26/17: How the tech sector is shaping the U.S. economy

As Trump calls for the return of manufacturing in the U.S., Los Angeles is looking to technology as a promising sector for job growth. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti joined us to talk about why he wants to make LA a tech hub and how he'll try to ensure that it's a diverse one. Afterwards, we'll look at how viable it is to work for ridesharing companies. Uber recently agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims that it misled drivers about how much they could expect to earn on the job.